Vaani Kapoor's
steal-worthy sarees
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani dazzled in a bronze-shaded saree styled with an embellished chic blouse
Shine on
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked like a vision in a white saree featuring an embellished border
Vision in white
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani rocked yet another white saree like a diva
White love
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Hello sunshine
The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow mesh saree paired with a matching strappy blouse
Video: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Black beauty
Vaani stunned in a black net saree and teamed it with a heavily embellished blouse
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Mesmerising
In this one, Vaani looked all things beautiful in an off-white embroidered net saree
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Fusion fun
Vaani chose to go for a fusion look. She wore a yellow ruffled saree with full sleeves net blouse
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Smile and repeat
Vaani looked elegant in a silk saree. She completed her look with soft curls and her million-dollar smile
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Saree nari
Vaani opted for a white and gold saree for an event. She rounded off her look with traditional accessories
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Go green
Vaani exuded chic vibes in an olive green organza saree and a strappy blouse
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.