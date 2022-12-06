Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's
steal-worthy sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani dazzled in a bronze-shaded saree styled with an embellished chic blouse

Shine on

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked like a vision in a white saree featuring an embellished border

Vision in white

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani rocked yet another white saree like a diva

White love

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Hello sunshine

The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow mesh saree paired with a matching strappy blouse

Video: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Black beauty

Vaani stunned in a black net saree and teamed it with a heavily embellished blouse

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Mesmerising

In this one, Vaani looked all things beautiful in an off-white embroidered net saree

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Fusion fun

Vaani chose to go for a fusion look. She wore a yellow ruffled saree with full sleeves net blouse

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Smile and repeat

Vaani looked elegant in a silk saree. She completed her look with soft curls and her million-dollar smile

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Saree nari

Vaani opted for a white and gold saree for an event. She rounded off her look with traditional accessories

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Go green

Vaani exuded chic vibes in an olive green organza saree and a strappy blouse

