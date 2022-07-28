Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's stylish blouses

Joyce Joyson

july 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor swears by a stylish blouse to take her ethnic look notches higher like this strappy black choli with a cut at back paired with a floral tulle lehenga

Style on point!

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She lets the simplicity of her sheer white saree stand out by pairing it with a matching strappy plunging neckline blouse

Sartorial delight

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Though Vaani prefers muted colours, but she isn't afraid to wear a bold hue like this yellow organza saree styled with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse

Bright and beautiful

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Trust her to make even the simplest attire fashionable like this plain, olive green, ruffle saree teamed with a matching, bralette-style blouse with gathered details

Simply stylish

The Shamshera star's approach to ethnic dressing can be described as effortless. The heavily embellished strappy blouse with a stylish neckline looks incredible

Dreamy

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The muted, plain golden sleeveless blouse beautifully complements her traditional gold and white saree

Exudes elegance

Striking a boho-inspired look, the actress went for a printed co-ord set featuring a strappy bralette adorned with cowrie shells and matching bottoms

Boho fun

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani slayed in black feathered six yards styled with an equally stunning printed blouse with a plunging neckline and inverted hem

Stunner

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She heavily relies on risque blouses to add an oomph factor to her look like this plunging neckline blouse that came with a dramatic back

Gorgeous diva

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The full-sleeved net embroidered blouse paired with a yellow ruffle saree looks flattering on her

Ray of sunshine

