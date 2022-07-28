Heading 3
Vaani Kapoor's stylish blouses
Joyce Joyson
july 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor swears by a stylish blouse to take her ethnic look notches higher like this strappy black choli with a cut at back paired with a floral tulle lehenga
Style on point!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She lets the simplicity of her sheer white saree stand out by pairing it with a matching strappy plunging neckline blouse
Sartorial delight
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Though Vaani prefers muted colours, but she isn't afraid to wear a bold hue like this yellow organza saree styled with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse
Bright and beautiful
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Trust her to make even the simplest attire fashionable like this plain, olive green, ruffle saree teamed with a matching, bralette-style blouse with gathered details
Simply stylish
The Shamshera star's approach to ethnic dressing can be described as effortless. The heavily embellished strappy blouse with a stylish neckline looks incredible
Dreamy
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The muted, plain golden sleeveless blouse beautifully complements her traditional gold and white saree
Exudes elegance
Striking a boho-inspired look, the actress went for a printed co-ord set featuring a strappy bralette adorned with cowrie shells and matching bottoms
Boho fun
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani slayed in black feathered six yards styled with an equally stunning printed blouse with a plunging neckline and inverted hem
Stunner
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She heavily relies on risque blouses to add an oomph factor to her look like this plunging neckline blouse that came with a dramatic back
Gorgeous diva
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The full-sleeved net embroidered blouse paired with a yellow ruffle saree looks flattering on her
Ray of sunshine
