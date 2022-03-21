Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 21, 2022

Vaani Kapoor's stylish sartorial drops

Exudes elegance

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is elegance personified in this white chanderi saree adorned with a golden border, paired with a plain gold-toned sleeveless blouse

The actress paints a dreamy picture in a nude pink, embellished gown featuring a fitted bodice that flows into a flowy skirt

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Whimsical

She knows how to take fashion risks and hits out an ultra-chic look in this black halter-neck bralette with off-shoulder straps, key-hole detailing teamed with pinstripe pants

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Street style

Looking absolutely resplendent in a black sequin and feathered saree paired with a printed blouse with a plunging neckline and a backless detail

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Sensational in black

Next, she picked a colour at the end of the spectrum and went for a white sleeveless, plunging V-neckline dress with a slide slit

Classic chic

Video: Pinkvilla

The Befikre star sets the temperature soaring in this olive green, halter-neck mini dress

Stylish and sexy

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani wore a white ribbed bralette and paired it with matching denim shorts and a beige cardigan

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Cool girl aesthetic

She tosses the stylebook by going for unexpected pairings, here in this yellow cutout swimsuit styled with a mini white skirt

Super stylish

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The stunner made our jaws hit the floor in this white shimmery bikini set, clubbed with loose-fit white pants

Smashing hot

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Lastly, she wore a white bodycon mini dress with ruched details and looked wow!

Fabulous

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

