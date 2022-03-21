Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 21, 2022
Vaani Kapoor's stylish sartorial drops
Exudes elegance
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor is elegance personified in this white chanderi saree adorned with a golden border, paired with a plain gold-toned sleeveless blouse
The actress paints a dreamy picture in a nude pink, embellished gown featuring a fitted bodice that flows into a flowy skirt
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Whimsical
She knows how to take fashion risks and hits out an ultra-chic look in this black halter-neck bralette with off-shoulder straps, key-hole detailing teamed with pinstripe pants
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Street style
Looking absolutely resplendent in a black sequin and feathered saree paired with a printed blouse with a plunging neckline and a backless detail
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Sensational in black
Next, she picked a colour at the end of the spectrum and went for a white sleeveless, plunging V-neckline dress with a slide slit
Classic chic
Video: Pinkvilla
The Befikre star sets the temperature soaring in this olive green, halter-neck mini dress
Stylish and sexy
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani wore a white ribbed bralette and paired it with matching denim shorts and a beige cardigan
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Cool girl aesthetic
She tosses the stylebook by going for unexpected pairings, here in this yellow cutout swimsuit styled with a mini white skirt
Super stylish
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The stunner made our jaws hit the floor in this white shimmery bikini set, clubbed with loose-fit white pants
Smashing hot
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Lastly, she wore a white bodycon mini dress with ruched details and looked wow!
Fabulous
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
