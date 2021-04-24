Vacation looks of Ananya Panday April 24, 2021
Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport as she boarded a flight to New York. She kept things easy in a black leggings and a colourful tie-dye oversized hoodie Credits: Viral Bhayani
During her vacation in the Maldives, Ananya Panday kept things fun and lively in a floral printed crop top and a matching flutter skirt
Talking about the Maldives, every vacation is incomplete without bikinis. Ananya sported a sunflower two-piece and accessorised it with cat-eye sunglasses
For another refreshing look by the pool, she wore a colourful bikini set and kept things natural in a no-makeup look
Giving us major vacay vibes, the starlet picked out comfy tie-dye pants and styled them with a white tube top. A pair of heart-shaped earrings accessorised her look
To bring in the New Year, Panday chose to wear a bodycon sunset-hued tie-dye dress from I Am Gia. A simple shell necklace further completed her stylish avatar
She sported a simple and fuss-free look in a white crop top and matching jeans at the airport as she returned to the city after a holiday in the Maldives
As she spent her days in Dubai, Ananya made sure she looked beach-ready in a printed mini skirt, an orange bikini top and a strapless smocked crop top over it
And then she channelled her inner diva in a buttoned black skirt and a one-shoulder black top. With a pair of tinted sunglasses, she ensured that her look was on point
During her vacation in Venice, Ananya kept her look fuss-free in an oversized ribbed t-shirt dress and a pair of cute pink sneakers
For an outing in NYC, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress wore a pair of white shorts with a printed half-sleeve shirt and a white crop top under it
