Vacation style inspired by Ananya Panday 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Like every year, this year too Ananya Panday has served us with an array of vacay styles that are worth dying for! Case in point is this stylish beige co-ord set. 

Stylish Vacay Uniform

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

During her shoot days in Nevada, she managed to document a chic Y2K look featuring a long brown pullover teamed with a white mini dress and brown boots. 

Off-shoot Days 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She then served some OOTN by sporting a ruched mini dress with cold-shoulder sleeves. 

Perfect OOTN

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She slipped into a pastel bikini set and a floral print cover-up to hit the beach! 

Bikini Babe 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her easy outdoor style in camouflage printed tights and a white sports bra is perfect for hot summer days. 

Relaxed Outdoor Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She turned into a desi kudi during her Udaipur trip as she picked out a beautiful white salwar kurta and matched the vibe of the city. 

Desi Kudi

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress kept things simple yet pretty in a strappy yellow mini dress bearing black and white floral prints. 

Simply Pretty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She then posed in a white tube top and white and blue tie-dye pants for her social media feed. 

Natural Poser

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Serving some cuteness, Ananya looked adorable in a floral print mini skirt and crop top set.

Born Cute

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her cropped white jacket with pink emojis all over and a white shirt beneath is a chic combo for winter days. 

Winter Style

