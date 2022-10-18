Vacation style inspired by Ananya Panday
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Like every year, this year too Ananya Panday has served us with an array of vacay styles that are worth dying for! Case in point is this stylish beige co-ord set.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
During her shoot days in Nevada, she managed to document a chic Y2K look featuring a long brown pullover teamed with a white mini dress and brown boots.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She then served some OOTN by sporting a ruched mini dress with cold-shoulder sleeves.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She slipped into a pastel bikini set and a floral print cover-up to hit the beach!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her easy outdoor style in camouflage printed tights and a white sports bra is perfect for hot summer days.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turned into a desi kudi during her Udaipur trip as she picked out a beautiful white salwar kurta and matched the vibe of the city.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress kept things simple yet pretty in a strappy yellow mini dress bearing black and white floral prints.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She then posed in a white tube top and white and blue tie-dye pants for her social media feed.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Serving some cuteness, Ananya looked adorable in a floral print mini skirt and crop top set.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her cropped white jacket with pink emojis all over and a white shirt beneath is a chic combo for winter days.
