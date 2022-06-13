Heading 3

Vacation style inspired by Janhvi Kapoor

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

During her recent trip to Berlin, Janhvi posed beautifully in a floral-print strappy midi dress and showed us florals are here to stay!

Babe In Berlin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She looked adorable yet chic as she posed in a ribbed blue cardigan and denim pants.

Chic In Blue

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

While enjoying some breathtaking vistas, the Roohi actress looked pretty in a basic white crop top, a pair of brown trousers, and a green scarf.

Easy Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Street-style but make it ravishing! Janhvi got the memo right as she picked out a little black dress and a long black jacket to stroll along the streets of Los Angeles.

Street-style Hot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Her Dubai beach fashion in a black and red floral-print bikini and a sarong is absolutely on point!

Beach Fashion

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Beach vacation dreams are also made of bright-hued bikinis and Janhvi’s tropical-print set serves proof!

Tropical Dreams

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Her outdoor style in lilac track pants and a pink crop top is fuss-free and casual.

Fuss-free Outdoor Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Co-ord sets in oversized fits and tie-dye prints are fun and playful and the diva knows how to rock one at the beach!

Living In Co-ords

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She also made a cool case for cropped holographic jackets and casual black shorts!

Casual Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She exudes fashionista vibes in these denim bell-bottom jeans and a full-sleeve white blouse.

Fashionista

