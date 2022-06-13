Heading 3
Vacation style inspired by Janhvi Kapoor
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
During her recent trip to Berlin, Janhvi posed beautifully in a floral-print strappy midi dress and showed us florals are here to stay!
Babe In Berlin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She looked adorable yet chic as she posed in a ribbed blue cardigan and denim pants.
Chic In Blue
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
While enjoying some breathtaking vistas, the Roohi actress looked pretty in a basic white crop top, a pair of brown trousers, and a green scarf.
Easy Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Street-style but make it ravishing! Janhvi got the memo right as she picked out a little black dress and a long black jacket to stroll along the streets of Los Angeles.
Street-style Hot
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Her Dubai beach fashion in a black and red floral-print bikini and a sarong is absolutely on point!
Beach Fashion
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Beach vacation dreams are also made of bright-hued bikinis and Janhvi’s tropical-print set serves proof!
Tropical Dreams
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Her outdoor style in lilac track pants and a pink crop top is fuss-free and casual.
Fuss-free Outdoor Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Co-ord sets in oversized fits and tie-dye prints are fun and playful and the diva knows how to rock one at the beach!
Living In Co-ords
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She also made a cool case for cropped holographic jackets and casual black shorts!
Casual Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She exudes fashionista vibes in these denim bell-bottom jeans and a full-sleeve white blouse.
Fashionista
