Vacation wardrobe ft. Sara Ali Khan April 08, 2021
Queen of the Maldives vacation, Sara Ali Khan has an amazing off-duty wardrobe that is too hard to miss!
Recently, Sara posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle where she is seen in a casual avatar. A pair of white shorts, a neon bra and a white crop top looked perfect on her!
Proving that ‘Orange is the new Sexy’, she aced the vacation look in a tangerine-hued bikini and off-white crochet shrug
Keeping things easy and fresh, the ‘Coolie No.1’ actress picked out a floral number to enjoy her vacation at the beach
And then she opted for a funky printed Shivan and Narresh bikini set while swimming her way into the holidays!
No one looks prettier than Sara in a swimsuit. This pale blue monokini with cut-out details on the waist serves ample proof!
We are also fans of this one-shoulder satin maxi dress that features a thigh-high slit and shows off her toned leg well
While enjoying the gorgeous vistas of the sea, Sara wore a colourful printed bikini and sarong-like skirt set
During one of the vacations with her brother, Sara kept her look cool and casual in a pair of blue shorts, a black tank top and a pair of pretty pink flip-flops
As she takes a brilliant plunge into the deep blue waters, the millennial actress opts for a classic white bikini set for her mermaid look!
