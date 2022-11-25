Heading 3

Vacay looks
inspired by celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Tube dressKhushi Kapoor

Tube dressKhushi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s colour-coordinated tie-dye ensemble co-ord set is all things chic. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi sported a brown tank top with matching flared pants during her European vacay.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya went all cool and casual as she wore an aqua-blue tube with white dungarees.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi rocked a checkered bralette top with black shorts and a hat by the beach.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked beautiful in a one-shoulder baby pink crop top paired with denim jeans. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked cute as a button in a pink strappy dress that she wore on her Italian vacay. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha set the temperatures soaring in a hot pink strappy ruched dress. 

Disha Patani

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked a floral oversized shirt with denim shorts during her Paris vacay.

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looked chic in a black tank top styled with denim shorts and a dainty chain. 

Suhana Khan

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked adorable in a blush pink hoodie paired with ripped jeans.

Anushka Sharma 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here