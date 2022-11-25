Vacay looks
inspired by celebs
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s colour-coordinated tie-dye ensemble co-ord set is all things chic.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi sported a brown tank top with matching flared pants during her European vacay.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya went all cool and casual as she wore an aqua-blue tube with white dungarees.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi rocked a checkered bralette top with black shorts and a hat by the beach.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked beautiful in a one-shoulder baby pink crop top paired with denim jeans.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked cute as a button in a pink strappy dress that she wore on her Italian vacay.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha set the temperatures soaring in a hot pink strappy ruched dress.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked a floral oversized shirt with denim shorts during her Paris vacay.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looked chic in a black tank top styled with denim shorts and a dainty chain.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked adorable in a blush pink hoodie paired with ripped jeans.
