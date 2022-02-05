Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 05, 2022
Vacay looks served by Mira Rajput
Cool girl style
To look her stylish self during the golden hour, Mira Rajput picked out a lavender-hued sweater dress and a yellow bag to colour block it
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
For a cosy winter look, she wore a knitted blue sweater over a pink turtleneck top and blue pants
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Cosy Winterland Look
To spend her vacation in Dubai, she slipped into a pink and white printed outfit from Zimmermann
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Dubai Vibes
She served us with an easy vacay look in a floral printed romper and a black Valentino sling bag
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Easy Street-Style Look
Her white sweater dress with minimal strawberries print is too cute to miss!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Cuteness Overloaded
To spend her holiday in Goa, she picked out a black and white House of Masaba outfit and styled it with a statement gold neckpiece
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Fashion Fever
She kept things fuss-free and elegant in a pastel blue jumpsuit with a collar neckline
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Fuss-free Day Look
To enjoy the ocean view, she slipped into a pair of white bikini and a blue organza cover-up
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Bikinis For The Ocean
And her minimal white mini dress is a perfect pick to enjoy a sunny day in Greece!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Greece Look
Her one-shoulder printed monokini is a fashionably right pick for beach days!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Beach Style
