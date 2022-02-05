Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 05, 2022

Vacay looks served by Mira Rajput

Cool girl style

To look her stylish self during the golden hour, Mira Rajput picked out a lavender-hued sweater dress and a yellow bag to colour block it

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

For a cosy winter look, she wore a knitted blue sweater over a pink turtleneck top and blue pants

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Cosy Winterland Look

To spend her vacation in Dubai, she slipped into a pink and white printed outfit from Zimmermann

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Dubai Vibes

She served us with an easy vacay look in a floral printed romper and a black Valentino sling bag

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Easy Street-Style Look

Her white sweater dress with minimal strawberries print is too cute to miss!

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Cuteness Overloaded

To spend her holiday in Goa, she picked out a black and white House of Masaba outfit and styled it with a statement gold neckpiece

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Fashion Fever

She kept things fuss-free and elegant in a pastel blue jumpsuit with a collar neckline

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Fuss-free Day Look 

To enjoy the ocean view, she slipped into a pair of white bikini and a blue organza cover-up

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Bikinis For The Ocean

And her minimal white mini dress is a perfect pick to enjoy a sunny day in Greece!

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Greece Look

Her one-shoulder printed monokini is a fashionably right pick for beach days!

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Beach Style

