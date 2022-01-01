Heading 3

Vacay outfits inspired

by Ananya Panday

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Under the Capri sun, Ananya makes a stunning case for vacation looks in her floral-print high-waist bikini set

Outfit Goals

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She serves us with some more vacay fashion goals as she poses in a pretty white strapless dress adorned with colourful prints all over

Chic Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her sassy style featuring a green bikini set, quirky jewellery, and black sunglasses is worth bookmarking!

Sassy In Bikini

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She keeps her style minimal and fresh in a short floral dress with noodle straps

Minimal Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Making another case for pretty outfits, she looked chic in a strappy yellow mini dress with minimal floral prints

 Pretty In Yellow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Previously, the Liger actress has served some winter vacay style goals where she looked adorable in a white jumper and green knit beanie

Winter Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A simple white cropped puffer jacket with emoji prints paired with a white top and bottoms looked perfect for a winter day

Simple Look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked so fly in this beige
 co-ord set that is perfectly paired with a minimal neckpiece and
 black sunglasses

Stylish As Always

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Keeping things comfy yet stylish, she rocked a pair of camouflage printed tights and a white sports bra on a hot summer day

Comfy Yet Snazzy

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The starlet looked adorable in this floral print mini skirt and crop top set that she wore during her beach vacation

Easy Style

