Vacay outfits inspired
by Ananya Panday
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Under the Capri sun, Ananya makes a stunning case for vacation looks in her floral-print high-waist bikini set
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She serves us with some more vacay fashion goals as she poses in a pretty white strapless dress adorned with colourful prints all over
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her sassy style featuring a green bikini set, quirky jewellery, and black sunglasses is worth bookmarking!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She keeps her style minimal and fresh in a short floral dress with noodle straps
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making another case for pretty outfits, she looked chic in a strappy yellow mini dress with minimal floral prints
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Previously, the Liger actress has served some winter vacay style goals where she looked adorable in a white jumper and green knit beanie
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A simple white cropped puffer jacket with emoji prints paired with a white top and bottoms looked perfect for a winter day
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked so fly in this beige
co-ord set that is perfectly paired with a minimal neckpiece and
black sunglasses
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Keeping things comfy yet stylish, she rocked a pair of camouflage printed tights and a white sports bra on a hot summer day
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The starlet looked adorable in this floral print mini skirt and crop top set that she wore during her beach vacation
