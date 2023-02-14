Heading 3

Valentine’s:
Celeb-approved outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 14, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora’s romantic red ruffle playsuit is perfect to exude oomph on Valentine’s Day

Nora Fatehi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya glammed up in an embroidered red sharara set and showed us how to bring desi glam

Athiya Shetty

Sonam Kapoor’s voguish looks

Alaya F in gorgeous dresses

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya painted the town red in a mini full-sleeve dress that hugs her figure snugly

Ananya Panday

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanons’ red checkered midi dress and black heels serve as the perfect combination for a brunch date

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red hot and bold, Deepika’s fiery red pantsuit is bound to turn heads on Valentine’s Day

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam put her most fashionable foot forward in a glittery red gown and a red coat

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara added a bling to her wardrobe in a sparkly cut-out dress and an oversized red blazer

Kiara Advani

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Kareena kept things sassy and snazzy in a red corset outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress served a red-hot show-stopping red-hot in this strapless gown

Janhvi Kapoor

