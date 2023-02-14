Valentine’s:
Celeb-approved outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 14, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora’s romantic red ruffle playsuit is perfect to exude oomph on Valentine’s Day
Nora Fatehi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya glammed up in an embroidered red sharara set and showed us how to bring desi glam
Athiya Shetty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya painted the town red in a mini full-sleeve dress that hugs her figure snugly
Ananya Panday
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanons’ red checkered midi dress and black heels serve as the perfect combination for a brunch date
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red hot and bold, Deepika’s fiery red pantsuit is bound to turn heads on Valentine’s Day
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam put her most fashionable foot forward in a glittery red gown and a red coat
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara added a bling to her wardrobe in a sparkly cut-out dress and an oversized red blazer
Kiara Advani
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Kareena kept things sassy and snazzy in a red corset outfit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress served a red-hot show-stopping red-hot in this strapless gown
Janhvi Kapoor
