Valentine’s day look ft. Reem Shaikh

FEB 13, 2023

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh has got us floored with her white top and bright pink trouser look

Pop in pink 

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Get ready to be showered with compliments on your cute looks in off shoulder top and beige shorts

Cute in off shoulder

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Grab the spotlight in the sheer and stylish white dress paired with red heels

Sheer white dress

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh surely owns the date night look with her off-shoulder and bow-style jumpsuit

Chic in jumpsuit

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

If you are into boho looks then you will surely love the red flared top and high waist pants look

Boho babe 

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Add a twist to your look with a retro vibe by wearing a fitted red dress

Retro diva 

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh is definitely raising the temperature with her strappy and high-slit red dress

Red Vanilla

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Tujhse Hai Raabta actress is an absolute diva in a black backless outfit

Stunner in backless 

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh looks simply charming and adorable in an off-shoulder frill top and high-waist denim skirt

Like a doll

