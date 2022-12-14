Heading 3

​​Vanessa Hudgens' bold red carpet looks

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Fenty Show

Vanessa Hudgens attended the Fenty Show recently sporting a stunning look as she donned green co-ords with a black bralette

Vanessa Hudgens was a vision in blue as she wore this strapless dress for the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Strapless Dress

Vanessa Hudgens looked like a total diva as she posed in this stunning gown with a thigh-high slit at the SAG Awards red carpet

Chic Look

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in a lacey bralette top and a black skirt

CFDA Awards

One of Vanessa Hudgens' best black outfits was this one when she attended the Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits event

Black Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens rocked this stunning black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline for one of her event appearances

Jumpsuit

Vanessa Hudgens donned a neon pink Valentino mini dress at the MTV Movie and TV Awards and looked stunning in it

Mini Dress

Vanessa Hudgens wore a black sheer gown on the Met Gala red carpet and looked absolutely gorgeous in it

Met Gala

Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning in a shiny black gown as she attended the Oscars and posed on the red carpet

Oscars Ready

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a semi-sheer embroidered lilac minidress at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week

Lilac Dress

