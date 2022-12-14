Vanessa Hudgens' bold red carpet looks
Image: Getty Images
Fenty Show
Vanessa Hudgens attended the Fenty Show recently sporting a stunning look as she donned green co-ords with a black bralette
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens was a vision in blue as she wore this strapless dress for the MTV Movie and TV Awards
Strapless Dress
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens looked like a total diva as she posed in this stunning gown with a thigh-high slit at the SAG Awards red carpet
Chic Look
Image: Getty Images
At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in a lacey bralette top and a black skirt
CFDA Awards
Image: Getty Images
One of Vanessa Hudgens' best black outfits was this one when she attended the Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits event
Black Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens rocked this stunning black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline for one of her event appearances
Jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens donned a neon pink Valentino mini dress at the MTV Movie and TV Awards and looked stunning in it
Mini Dress
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens wore a black sheer gown on the Met Gala red carpet and looked absolutely gorgeous in it
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning in a shiny black gown as she attended the Oscars and posed on the red carpet
Oscars Ready
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens rocked a semi-sheer embroidered lilac minidress at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week
Lilac Dress
