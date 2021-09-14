Varun Dhawan Sep 14, 2021
in desi kurtas
One of our favourite looks of Varun Dhawan is this one in a short button-down mustard yellow kurta and a longer sherwani jacket
Not just in unusual colours, Varun shows us how to keep things easy yet effortless in a printed blue kurta and white salwar pants too!
Clean and minimal, his neat look in this white sherwani is enough to create a statement!
In a full-sleeve grey kurta adorned with embroidery work on the chest and a pair of patiala bottoms, Varun ensures that his look is as charming as ever!
This embroidered kurta-pyjama set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is quite the treat to sore eyes!
He exuded major grunge yet classy vibes in an all-black ethnic wear by Manish Malhotra that included a subtly embroidered kurta and Pathani pyjamas
For the promotion of ‘Kalank’, he picked out a creamy white sherwani kurta with floral embroidery on the sleeves
Subtle colours surely remain a favourite pick among others. This intricately embroidered light pink kurta serves as proof
To bring in the festive vibes with utter sophistication, Varun wore his light yellow embroidered kurta with a pair of off-white pyjamas and paired the look with black shoes
And this pastel-hued kurta serves cues on how to rock a soft shade in the most dapper fashion!
