Varun looks dapper on the red carpet in a black velvet tuxedo
He looks super stylish in this all-black look
The Judwaa 2 star shows off his signature style in this printed green suit
He puts his fashion foot forward in this Heron Preston jacket with Dsquared2 jeans
Varun is at his casual best as he gets papped in the city in a pair of black shorts and a Reebok jacket
The Kalank actor pairs some light blue cut off denim shorts with a white tee and a leather jacket
The talented sta oozes style as he poses in Tod’s jacket and jeans
Varun is at his fashionable best even in his black joggers paired with a black puffer jacket
The actor shines in this white kurta-pyjama outfit as he promotes his movie
Varun looks dapper in this Boss suit
The actor rocks a quirky look in this plaid blue pants with a matching shirt and jacket
The actor looks simple yet stylish in this minimalistic kurta pyjama look
