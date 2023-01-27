Varun Dhawan’s
cool shirts
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
JAN 27, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun Dhawan knows how to slay any look and his OOTD always grabs eyeballs
Fashionista
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun Dhawan leaves no opportunity to show off his drool-worthy abs
Hottie Alert
Akshay and Twinkle’s romantic moments
Alia Bhatt aces
every style
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun loves to dress in a comfortable manner just the way in this picture
Comfortable
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor is looking cool in a white colour shirt
White
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kalank actor looks handsome in a printed shirt
Prints
Image: Pinkvilla
He is spotted with his wife walking hand in hand wearing a plain red colour shirt
Red
Image: Pinkvilla
His checked shirt is perfect for a morning walk
Morning attire
Image: Pinkvilla
A black plain shirt can never go wrong on any occasion
Black
Image: Pinkvilla
He is looking very handsome in a grey colour printed shirt
Airport
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.