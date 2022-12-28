Varun Dhawan’s love for white
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is wearing a white silk embroidery kurta
Stylish kurta
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor is looking super duper cool in a white colour tee
Tee
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is posing with his dogs wearing a white tee and leather jacket
Dog lover
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is wearing a white tee layered with a black jacket
Street dancer
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is wearing an off-white colour sherwani as he poses for the camera
Sherwani
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is acing embroidery kurta pyajama
Ethnic day
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He has dressed in a dapper look
Awards night
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He has styled himself in a white tee and brown pants
Casual day
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is wearing a white colour sweatshirt as he promotes his film October
October
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor is posing for the camera wearing a white shirt with formals
Dapper
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.