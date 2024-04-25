Heading 3
Aditi Singh
april 25, 2024
Varun Dhawan’s sophisticated formal looks
Instagram@varundvn
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
Varun raised the temperature in this absolutely suave formal double-breasted suit
#1
Image Source- Instagram@varundvn
The handsome actor looked debonair in this oversized blazer and flared trousers; he accessorized his look with glasses and white sneakers
#2
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
Can black ever disappoint? Absolutely Not! Dhawan looked debonair in this black sophisticated ensemble
#3
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
Blue and White are such a summer-appropriate color combination! The Bhediya actor paired sky-blue shirt with a white coat and trousers and accessorized his look with shades
#4
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
Karan Johar’s protege is indeed a fashion icon! He looked suave yet again in this navy blue formal suit set
#5
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
#6
An all-red formal attire is an ensemble that very few can pull off; however VD does it effortlessly and looks as handsome as ever!
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
The Bawaal star knows how to wear formal outfits with variations; his white fit is such a cool ensemble, with the perfect balance of coolness and sophistication!
#7
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
Varun added a bling to his all-black ensemble with a silver blazer and looked super cool!
#8
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
He opted for a regal fit that looked extremely classy; his outfit consisted of a chequered green jacket, cherry red trousers, and a tie to complete the look
#9
Image Source: Instagram@varundvn
Dhawan’s tuxedo look is classiness personified and the velvet touch in his blazer added the oomph factor to his ensemble
#10
