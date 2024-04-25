Heading 3

april 25, 2024

Varun Dhawan’s sophisticated formal looks

Instagram@varundvn

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

Varun raised the temperature in this absolutely suave formal double-breasted suit

#1

Image Source- Instagram@varundvn 

The handsome actor looked debonair in this oversized blazer and flared trousers; he accessorized his look with glasses and white sneakers 

#2

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

Can black ever disappoint? Absolutely Not! Dhawan looked debonair in this black sophisticated ensemble

#3

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

Blue and White are such a summer-appropriate color combination! The Bhediya actor paired sky-blue shirt with a white coat and trousers and accessorized his look with shades 

#4

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

Karan Johar’s protege is indeed a fashion icon! He looked suave yet again in this navy blue formal suit set

#5

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

#6

An all-red formal attire is an ensemble that very few can pull off; however VD does it effortlessly and looks as handsome as ever! 

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

The Bawaal star knows how to wear formal outfits with variations; his white fit is such a cool ensemble, with the perfect balance of coolness and sophistication! 

#7

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

Varun added a bling to his all-black ensemble with a silver blazer and looked super cool! 

#8

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

He opted for a regal fit that looked extremely classy; his outfit consisted of a chequered green jacket, cherry red trousers, and a tie to complete the look 

#9

Image Source: Instagram@varundvn

Dhawan’s tuxedo look is classiness personified and the velvet touch in his blazer added the oomph factor to his ensemble

#10

