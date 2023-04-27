Heading 3

Varun Dhawan’s Style game

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 27, 2023

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun looks handsome in the black on black ensemble with the stylish blazer by Manish Malhotra

handsome HUNK

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun laid thirst traps in the unbuttoned shirt casually flaunting his abs

Cool & sexy

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Timeless

He looks dapper in the formal pastel suit paired with a tie & shades

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

He has a good sense of style & knows how to look cool in every fit

Unconventional

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun pulled off the ethnic look elegantly in a black kurta with a dupatta

Desi Munda

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

He aces the street style look by pairing a white t-shirt & jeans with a red jacket accessorized with a silver chain

Nailing street style

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

We love how he styles the sequin blazer with a classic watch & silver bracelet

Trendsetter

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

He is a risk taker and doesn't shy away from trying varied styles. He looks cute in a quirky sweatshirt from lifestyle

Unconventional

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

He nails the formal look in a long overcoat with a sleek tie & never misses a moment to impress his fans

Charismatic

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun opts for a casual look in a unique sweatshirt & blue jeans

Sporty look

