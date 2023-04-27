Varun Dhawan’s Style game
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
APRIL 27, 2023
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun looks handsome in the black on black ensemble with the stylish blazer by Manish Malhotra
handsome HUNK
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun laid thirst traps in the unbuttoned shirt casually flaunting his abs
Cool & sexy
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Timeless
He looks dapper in the formal pastel suit paired with a tie & shades
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
He has a good sense of style & knows how to look cool in every fit
Unconventional
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun pulled off the ethnic look elegantly in a black kurta with a dupatta
Desi Munda
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
He aces the street style look by pairing a white t-shirt & jeans with a red jacket accessorized with a silver chain
Nailing street style
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
We love how he styles the sequin blazer with a classic watch & silver bracelet
Trendsetter
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
He is a risk taker and doesn't shy away from trying varied styles. He looks cute in a quirky sweatshirt from lifestyle
Unconventional
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
He nails the formal look in a long overcoat with a sleek tie & never misses a moment to impress his fans
Charismatic
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun opts for a casual look in a unique sweatshirt & blue jeans
Sporty look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.