Heading 3

Varun-Natasha's
style diaries

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

For Diwali, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal twinned in ethnic ivory outfits.

Twinning and winning

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan is seen wearing an all-orange outfit, while Natasha Dala wore a sleeveless maxi dress.

 Keeping it casual

Source: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan wore a printed tee and blue denim with a denim jacket. Natasha Dalal donned a black crop top and a yellow skirt.

Match made in heaven

Source: Pinkvilla

Dressed in white ethnic, Varun Dhawan can't take his eyes off Natasha Dalal as she stunned in a pink traditional outfit.

Happy smiles

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a striped orange sherwani, while Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a pink ethnic outfit.

Ethnic vibes

Source: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan wore an orange T-shirt, while Natasha Dalal wore a black top and animal print shorts.

Stylish as ever

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan was donning a blue silk shirt and Natasha opted for a striped printed dress.

Serving looks

Source: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan wore blue denim jeans paired with a neon colour vest, while Natasha Dalal wore an all-white look

Airport fashion

Source: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan wore a black kurta, while Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a lehenga.

Style statement
 On point

Source: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan wore a black sherwani and his wife Natasha Dalal too wore a black lehenga set.

Love for black

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here