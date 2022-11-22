Varun-Natasha's
For Diwali, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal twinned in ethnic ivory outfits.
Varun Dhawan is seen wearing an all-orange outfit, while Natasha Dala wore a sleeveless maxi dress.
Varun Dhawan wore a printed tee and blue denim with a denim jacket. Natasha Dalal donned a black crop top and a yellow skirt.
Dressed in white ethnic, Varun Dhawan can't take his eyes off Natasha Dalal as she stunned in a pink traditional outfit.
Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a striped orange sherwani, while Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a pink ethnic outfit.
Varun Dhawan wore an orange T-shirt, while Natasha Dalal wore a black top and animal print shorts.
Varun Dhawan was donning a blue silk shirt and Natasha opted for a striped printed dress.
Varun Dhawan wore blue denim jeans paired with a neon colour vest, while Natasha Dalal wore an all-white look
Varun Dhawan wore a black kurta, while Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a lehenga.
Varun Dhawan wore a black sherwani and his wife Natasha Dalal too wore a black lehenga set.
