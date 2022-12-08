pinkvilla
DEC 8, 2022
Vicky-Katrina
cute moments
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Husband or director?
Look at how supportive Vicky Kaushal is for Katrina Kaif and her work
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Capturing your partner sleeping and then waking him up is one of the funniest things you can do Isn’t Vicky looking cute?
Wake-up call
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks at Vicky with love-filled eyes
Look at him the way she does
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina look cute together as they celebrate their first Karwachauth
The first karwachauth
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina seems to be having a gala time with hubby Vicky and his brother Sunny
The laughing moment
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina had a blast during their Maldives vacay
Pool time with friends
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina look cool as they spend a great time on a yatch
Sail together
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina and Vicky celebrate Holi with their family and look cute with colours on their faces
Holi with family
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Look at Vicky and Katrina enjoy to their fullest
The fun couple
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina cutely applies Haldi on Vicky’s face during their Haldi celebration
Haldi time
