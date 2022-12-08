Heading 3

Prerna
Verma

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Vicky-Katrina
cute moments

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Husband or director?

Look at how supportive Vicky Kaushal is for Katrina Kaif and her work

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Capturing your partner sleeping and then waking him up is one of the funniest things you can do Isn’t Vicky looking cute?

Wake-up call

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks at Vicky with love-filled eyes

Look at him the way she does

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina look cute together as they celebrate their first Karwachauth

The first karwachauth

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina seems to be having a gala time with hubby Vicky and his brother Sunny

The laughing moment

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina had a blast during their Maldives vacay

Pool time with friends

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina look cool as they spend a great time on a yatch

Sail together

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina and Vicky celebrate Holi with their family and look cute with colours on their faces

Holi with family

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Look at Vicky and Katrina enjoy to their fullest

The fun couple

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina cutely applies Haldi on Vicky’s face during their Haldi celebration

Haldi time

