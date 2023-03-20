Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal in shirts

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 20, 2023

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram


Here is Vicky Kaushal in a dashing black sheer shirt

Vicky in black

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

He wore a cool brown flannel shirt and paired it with a snazzy jacket 

Stylish look

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Take some fashion inspiration from Vicky Kaushal and add this white cotton shirt to your wardrobe

Sunkissed 

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal pulls off this vintage green shirt

Vintage

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal pairs his checkered blue shirt with a denim jacket to complete his look

Chic style

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

He poses hot in this all-white look paired with some stylish sneakers

White ensemble

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

He wore a fabulous blue printed shirt over some cool trousers

Fashionista

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Who says men cannot pull off florals? Take a look at Vicky in a chic floral shirt with rolled-up sleeves

Florals

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal looks hot in a polka dot printed green shirt over a pair of beige pants

Hot!

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal smiling in a simple olive green shirt will take your hearts away

All smiles

