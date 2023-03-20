Vicky Kaushal in shirts
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
mar 20, 2023
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Here is Vicky Kaushal in a dashing black sheer shirt
Vicky in black
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He wore a cool brown flannel shirt and paired it with a snazzy jacket
Stylish look
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Take some fashion inspiration from Vicky Kaushal and add this white cotton shirt to your wardrobe
Sunkissed
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal pulls off this vintage green shirt
Vintage
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal pairs his checkered blue shirt with a denim jacket to complete his look
Chic style
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He poses hot in this all-white look paired with some stylish sneakers
White ensemble
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He wore a fabulous blue printed shirt over some cool trousers
Fashionista
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Who says men cannot pull off florals? Take a look at Vicky in a chic floral shirt with rolled-up sleeves
Florals
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal looks hot in a polka dot printed green shirt over a pair of beige pants
Hot!
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal smiling in a simple olive green shirt will take your hearts away
All smiles
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.