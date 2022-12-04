Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal
in trendy shirts

Sneha
Hiro

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky’s funky black shirt is apt for a beach vacay

Beach perfect

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

One can never go wrong when it comes to a white shirt

White affair

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky sported a funky printed shirt with an all-white pantsuit

All things fun

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky looked handsome in a blue and white printed shirt paired with formal pants

Cool in blue

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

In this one, Vicky looked smart in a green-printed shirt

Print affair

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Punjabi Munda Vicky looked adorable in a floral shirt

Go floral

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky looked sharp in a cool printed shirt paired with white pants while enjoying the Italian sun

Sunkissed

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky opted for a red shirt and teamed it up with a denim jacket 

Red hot

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The actor wore a blue checkered shirt with a denim jacket and ripped jeans

Check and mate

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky makes white look so elegant and classy

White love

