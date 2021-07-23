Vicky Kaushal loves his shackets!

July 23, 2021

Vicky Kaushal has served us with some stylish shacket goals and we have all the proof right here! His ripped denims look dapper with a checkered shirt and an olive green shacket

He adds some fun to his look by opting for a bespoke patchwork shacket to go with his tee and denims
For ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ promotions, he picked out a symbolic shacket to pair with his black cargo pants

Vicky added a pop of colour to a basic combination of white tee and blue jeans by opting for a mustard yellow shacket

Vicky’s strong personality was then balanced with a bit of earthy and playful elements. An olive green shacket paired with a camo sweatshirt and faded denims kept things intact

Going the plaid route, Kaushal styled his grey tank and matching pants with a black and white check Aéropostale shacket

We love his serious poser look in these black pants and greyish Super Dry shacket that he has used as an overshirt

To beat the transitional weather, Vicky has layered a shacket over his graphic-print tee and blue jeans

For a smart street style look, he wore a bright-hued shacket with his black tee and cargo trousers

Colour blocking his all-black look, Vicky wore a greyish-hued shacket with patchwork on it

For more updates on Vicky Kaushal, fashion, and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here