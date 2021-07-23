Vicky Kaushal loves his shackets! July 23, 2021
Vicky Kaushal has served us with some stylish shacket goals and we have all the proof right here! His ripped denims look dapper with a checkered shirt and an olive green shacket
He adds some fun to his look by opting for a bespoke patchwork shacket to go with his tee and denims
For ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ promotions, he picked out a symbolic shacket to pair with his black cargo pants
Vicky added a pop of colour to a basic combination of white tee and blue jeans by opting for a mustard yellow shacket
Vicky’s strong personality was then balanced with a bit of earthy and playful elements. An olive green shacket paired with a camo sweatshirt and faded denims kept things intact
Going the plaid route, Kaushal styled his grey tank and matching pants with a black and white check Aéropostale shacket
We love his serious poser look in these black pants and greyish Super Dry shacket that he has used as an overshirt
To beat the transitional weather, Vicky has layered a shacket over his graphic-print tee and blue jeans
For a smart street style look, he wore a bright-hued shacket with his black tee and cargo trousers
Colour blocking his all-black look, Vicky wore a greyish-hued shacket with patchwork on it
