Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in denim! Sep 03, 2021
For a funky street-style look, Vicky Kaushal opted for blue ripped jeans and styled them with a patchwork jacket and a graphic tee
While promoting his movie ‘Manmarziyaan’, Vicky wore a pair of faded denims with a light pink sweater that looked classy and dapper!
Taking the street-style grunge look to another level, Kaushal kept his look funky in white jeans and a peppy yellow jacket over a white tee
He then opted for a hooded denim jacket and wore it with relaxed fit trousers and a tie-dye shirt
For an all-black dapper avatar, he mixed comfort with style. A pair of solid black jeans and a graphic-print hooded sweatshirt finished off his look
Keeping his ‘Josh’ all-time high, the ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ actor looked all happy and relaxed in grey jeans and a denim jacket
We are fans of this not-so-basic look of the actor in ripped denim, a denim jacket and a customised tee
In a simple dual-toned sweater and faded jeans, Vicky looks like he is ready to win our hearts all over again!
At the special screening of ‘The Forgotten Army’, he made a casual appearance wearing his favourite blue jeans and a black sweatshirt
Lighting up our social media feed everytime we scroll through, Vicky ensures that there is never a dull moment in jeans, a jacket and a tee!
