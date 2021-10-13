oct 13, 2021
Vicky Kaushal’s fabulous fashion drops
There’s no denying that Vicky Kaushal’s style game is always on point. The actor looked spiffy in this Indo-western outfit featuring a navy-blue kurta paired with white trousers
Opting for a casual chic look, the actor sported a brown denim jacket layered with a tee and navy blue denims
The actor looks absolutely dashing in this striped blazer layered with a round-neck tee and formal trousers. He gave an edgy twist to his look by wearing a printed stole around his neck
Winsome in black! The starlet posed in matching kurta pajamas. He amped up his look by throwing a printed jacket over it
In another look, the handsome star can beseen wearing a grey Pathani suit. He wore a striped kurta, grey pants and a matching stole
How cool does he look in this athleisure attire! He rocked the multi-hued jacket paired with a black tee and denims
The actor is all out to give some serious fashion lessons with his latest desi looks. Here, he went for a classic white kurta paired with black pajamas and a striped stole
If you didn’t know it, the Raazi actor is unbeatable at serving tone-on-tone looks. The actor opted for a beige jacket and layered it with a beige tee and distressed jeans
He looks quite debonair in this classic white shirt paired with grey cargo pants
This one-of-a-kind look is uber-stylish. Vicky posed in a powdered blue suit by Tisa and paired it with a quirky graphic tee
For more updates on Vicky Kaushal and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla