Raina Reyaz 

Fashion

NOVEMBER 16 , 2023

Vicky Kaushal’s Lookbook

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

The ruffled hair and the undid buttons does the job right there, too hot to handle

Hot hunk

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

Wearing a white and yellow crochet shirt, Vicky Kaushal mixed comfort with style

Sunshine

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

In this Vintage Sabyasachi pre-wedding shoot, they looked like the perfect royal couple 

The Dulha 

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

Vicky Kaushal looked hot and sassy with this ethnic look for Diwali in a blue embroidered kurta 

Diwali Ready

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

He looked all comfy and travel ready in a hoodie while going out for a film shoot

Travel Ready 

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

In a classic white linen shirt and pants, he looked Uber cool and blazing hot at the same time 

White shirt

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

He oozed hotness and looked dapper in the all black suit for a award show 

Black Jack

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

Our perfect Desi Munda in a classic kurta giving all the right festival feels 

Desi Munda 

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

Even on a laid back lazy Sunday at home with his ruffled hair he managed to look sexy

Lazy Day

Image Source: Instagram- vickykaushal09 

Vicky Kaushal knows how to exactly make a suit or a tux look cool and chic

Red carpet

