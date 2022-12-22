Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal's
 Love for white

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal donned a white ribbed full-sleeved sweatshirt and paired it with matching white pants 

All white

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wore a V-neck white T-shirt and paired it with dark denim jeans 

Keeping it casual

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wore a white sweatshirt that had black stripes on it 

Love for strips

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal twinned in white with his wife Katrina Kaif 

Twinning with wife

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's white sweatshirt had cartoon print on it and wore black pants 

Printed sweatshirt

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Workout fit

Vicky Kaushal wore a basic white T-shirt with grey sweatpants for his workout 

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wore a white-kurta set and added a pair of Nehru jacket 

Ethnic vibes

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in white and this picture is proof of it!

Handsome hunk

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wore a white shirt, which he paired with white trousers 

Stylish as ever

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal looked uber cool in a classic white T-shirt 

Love for basics

