NOV 17, 2022
Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a pink sweatshirt and paired it with creme colour pants.
Vicky Kaushal left his fans swooning as he wore black and white striped trousers with a matching blazer.
For his day out, Vicky Kaushal wore a powder blue shirt and paired it with blue denim distressed jeans.
Vicky Kaushal is seen wearing a navy blue shirt that featured quirky prints on it.
Vicky Kaushal defines suave in basic denim and a striped white and black look.
Vicky Kaushal looked like a typical Punjabi munda in a maroon kurta that he paired with a bandhgala.
Flaunting his Punjabi side
Vicky Kaushal sported a comfy black and neon jacket with a round-neck t-shirt and blue coloured track pants.
We can see Vicky Kaushal wearing a black and white checkered shirt over light blue denim.
Vicky Kaushal flaunted his happy smile as he sported a red and black checkered shirt at the airport.
Vicky Kaushal wore a yellow ochre jacket over a grey t-shirt and blue denim jeans.
