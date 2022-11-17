Heading 3

 Vicky Kaushal's
off-duty wardrobe

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a pink sweatshirt and paired it with creme colour pants. 

Keeping it casual

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal left his fans swooning as he wore black and white striped trousers with a matching blazer.

Dapper in black

Photo: Pinkvilla

For his day out, Vicky Kaushal wore a powder blue shirt and paired it with blue denim distressed jeans.

Casual-cool look

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal is seen wearing a navy blue shirt that featured quirky prints on it.

Quirky prints

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal defines suave in basic denim and a striped white and black look.

Defines suave

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal looked like a typical Punjabi munda in a maroon kurta that he paired with a bandhgala.

Flaunting his Punjabi  side

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal sported a comfy black and neon jacket with a round-neck t-shirt and blue coloured track pants.

Keeping it sporty

Photo: Pinkvilla

We can see Vicky Kaushal wearing a black and white checkered shirt over light blue denim.

Love for checks

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal flaunted his happy smile as he sported a red and black checkered shirt at the airport.

All smiles

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal wore a yellow ochre jacket over a grey t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Pop of colour

