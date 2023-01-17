Vicky Kaushal’s stylish looks
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
FASHION
JAN 17, 2023
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor looks handsome in this casual shirt as he posed for the camera
Handsome
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He shows us how to look stylish in a comfy hoodie
Comfort
Farhan and Shibani’s wardrobe
Alia to Kriti: Celebs in a sheer saree
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky styles himself in a white shirt and beige pants
White
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He wore a white t-shirt with blue denim pants
Class
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is wearing a cap with a sweatshirt and is looking dapper
Cap
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is getting the right vibes in a black suit
Vibes
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor looks fashionable in the gym look
Gym look
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He covered himself in blue colour zipped jacket with a cap
Winter
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is looking modest in a simple red colour t-shirt
Intense look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.