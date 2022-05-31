Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal's suave suit style 

Joyce Joyson

MAY 31, 2022

FASHION

Images: Vicky Kaushal/ Amey Ghatge Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes the classic route by donning a navy-blue silk pantsuit with a matching shirt. We loved those tinted glasses, that added a dash of edginess to his look!

Sophisticated yet edgy

Images: Vicky Kaushal / Trisha Sarang Sathaye Instagram

Adding a bit of eccentricity to his style, he went for a black tuxedo bearing floral motifs and shimmery lapels, styled with a black satin shirt and trousers

Dashing look

Images:Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Photo:Taras Taraporvala

If there isn't a reason for you to embrace florals, take a look at this velvet floral blazer paired with a black buttoned-down shirt and trousers, this look will convince you!

Flower power

Images: Vicky Kaushal / Trisha Sarang Sathaye Instagram

Vicky clearly favours a black pantsuit over just about anything! Here he wore a black blazer, trousers, a pastel purple waistcoat with a bowtie

Dapper

Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Mixing up formal and casual elements, the actor went for a black and white pinstriped blazer and trousers, paired with an off-white tee

Chic style

Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Yes, checkered is a fashion mainstay! Proving us right, the heartthrob wore a grey checkered pantsuit with a blue shirt and a striped red tie

Checkerds play

Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

This time around he went for an unconventional teal green pantsuit and clubbed it with a white tee

Formal yet casual

Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The Raazi star shows off his impeccable style in this classic white suit worn along with a crisp white shirt, black pants and a bow tie

Handsome hunk

Images: Vicky Kaushal InstagramPhoto: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Vicky gave us a lesson on how to rock a powdered blue pantsuit styled with a casual white tee

Uber-stylish in blue

Images: Vicky Kaushal InstagramPhoto: Abheet Gidwani

Lastly, the actor exuded the 80's vibe by donning a dual-toned pink and navy blue blazer with matching trousers and shirt

80's style

