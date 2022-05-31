Heading 3
Vicky Kaushal's suave suit style
Joyce Joyson
MAY 31, 2022
FASHION
Images: Vicky Kaushal/ Amey Ghatge Instagram
Vicky Kaushal takes the classic route by donning a navy-blue silk pantsuit with a matching shirt. We loved those tinted glasses, that added a dash of edginess to his look!
Sophisticated yet edgy
Images: Vicky Kaushal / Trisha Sarang Sathaye Instagram
Adding a bit of eccentricity to his style, he went for a black tuxedo bearing floral motifs and shimmery lapels, styled with a black satin shirt and trousers
Dashing look
Images:Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Photo:Taras Taraporvala
If there isn't a reason for you to embrace florals, take a look at this velvet floral blazer paired with a black buttoned-down shirt and trousers, this look will convince you!
Flower power
Images: Vicky Kaushal / Trisha Sarang Sathaye Instagram
Vicky clearly favours a black pantsuit over just about anything! Here he wore a black blazer, trousers, a pastel purple waistcoat with a bowtie
Dapper
Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Mixing up formal and casual elements, the actor went for a black and white pinstriped blazer and trousers, paired with an off-white tee
Chic style
Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Yes, checkered is a fashion mainstay! Proving us right, the heartthrob wore a grey checkered pantsuit with a blue shirt and a striped red tie
Checkerds play
Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
This time around he went for an unconventional teal green pantsuit and clubbed it with a white tee
Formal yet casual
Images: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The Raazi star shows off his impeccable style in this classic white suit worn along with a crisp white shirt, black pants and a bow tie
Handsome hunk
Images: Vicky Kaushal InstagramPhoto: Rishabh Kumar Photography
Vicky gave us a lesson on how to rock a powdered blue pantsuit styled with a casual white tee
Uber-stylish in blue
Images: Vicky Kaushal InstagramPhoto: Abheet Gidwani
Lastly, the actor exuded the 80's vibe by donning a dual-toned pink and navy blue blazer with matching trousers and shirt
80's style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty loves bright & bold prints