Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 14, 2024

Vicky Kaushal’s Traditional Fits

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

Vicky looked regal in this black Indian ensemble; consisting of an open shervani jacket, kurta and matching pyjama

#1

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

A simple embroidered kurta is a perfect fit for a traditional In-house celebration, just like Vicky’s comfortable pick! 

#2

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

Kaushal’s royal black kurta made him look sophisticated; the kurta had an embellished detailing on the neckline 

#3

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

A short yellow kurta is a perfect traditional attire; suits every occasion 

#4

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

The Udham Singh Actor looked divine in this classic white outfit; the fit was adorned with minimal sequin embellishments which enhanced his look 

#5

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

He looks extremely debonair in this blue desi ensemble, adorned with floral prints on the neckline and sleeves 

#6

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

#7

The critically acclaimed actor seems to be obsessed with short kurtas; he yet again donned a simple orange kurta and looked handsome as ever! 

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

Vicky knows how to pull off ensembles effortlessly; he looked suave in this blue shimmery shervani 

#8

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

The Sanju star aced a black shervani in this picture, which was heavily embellished; he accessorized his look with black shades

#9

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09

Kaushal’s blue ensemble is a hit! Consisting of a kurta, matching traditional jacket and white pyjama

#10

