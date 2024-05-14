Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 14, 2024
Vicky Kaushal’s Traditional Fits
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
Vicky looked regal in this black Indian ensemble; consisting of an open shervani jacket, kurta and matching pyjama
#1
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
A simple embroidered kurta is a perfect fit for a traditional In-house celebration, just like Vicky’s comfortable pick!
#2
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
Kaushal’s royal black kurta made him look sophisticated; the kurta had an embellished detailing on the neckline
#3
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
A short yellow kurta is a perfect traditional attire; suits every occasion
#4
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
The Udham Singh Actor looked divine in this classic white outfit; the fit was adorned with minimal sequin embellishments which enhanced his look
#5
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
He looks extremely debonair in this blue desi ensemble, adorned with floral prints on the neckline and sleeves
#6
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
#7
The critically acclaimed actor seems to be obsessed with short kurtas; he yet again donned a simple orange kurta and looked handsome as ever!
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
Vicky knows how to pull off ensembles effortlessly; he looked suave in this blue shimmery shervani
#8
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
The Sanju star aced a black shervani in this picture, which was heavily embellished; he accessorized his look with black shades
#9
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
Kaushal’s blue ensemble is a hit! Consisting of a kurta, matching traditional jacket and white pyjama
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.