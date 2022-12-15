Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal’s
uber cool looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Swag

The actor is wearing a printed jacket over a brown shirt and jeans

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Even for a slight winter, a hooded jacket is perfect

Hooded jacket

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

He is looking dapper in a multi colour shirt with white colour formals

Multi colour

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

A powder blue colour shirt with jeans is perfect for those lazy days

Lazy days

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

He is wearing a grey colour jacket and blue colour shorts as he enjoys the environment

Relaxing

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky is looking dapper in white linen shirt

Hello Handsome

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The actor has layered his white t-shirt with a blue colour blazer and pants

Semi formals

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky is wearing a striped shirt with jeans as he enjoys the sunset

 Cool

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Looks like Vicky is a sunset lover as he once again shared a picture in a hooded jacket watching the sunset

Evening lover

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky is smiling for the camera as he wore a simple white colour t-shirt and jeans

Golden hour

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here