Vicky Kaushal’s
uber cool looks
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Swag
The actor is wearing a printed jacket over a brown shirt and jeans
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Even for a slight winter, a hooded jacket is perfect
Hooded jacket
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is looking dapper in a multi colour shirt with white colour formals
Multi colour
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
A powder blue colour shirt with jeans is perfect for those lazy days
Lazy days
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is wearing a grey colour jacket and blue colour shorts as he enjoys the environment
Relaxing
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is looking dapper in white linen shirt
Hello Handsome
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor has layered his white t-shirt with a blue colour blazer and pants
Semi formals
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is wearing a striped shirt with jeans as he enjoys the sunset
Cool
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Looks like Vicky is a sunset lover as he once again shared a picture in a hooded jacket watching the sunset
Evening lover
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is smiling for the camera as he wore a simple white colour t-shirt and jeans
Golden hour
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.