Vicky to Kartik: Stars in floral outfits

Lubna Khan

Nov 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar

The director-producer is no stranger to bold fashion choices, and we love this red and black floral-printed jacket.

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Wanna bet on someone who can pull of any and all fashion pieces? Put your money on Ranveer Singh!

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky looks absolutely dreamy in this floral printed shirt.

Image: Kunal Gupta

Ayushmann Khurana

Ayushmann takes his fashion game up a notch by donning a black suit with floral designs.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in this half black-and-white, and half brightly coloured floral shirt.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

With the winter season slowly creeping up on us, Shahid is out here giving us fashion ideas with floral jackets!

Image: Cory Goldberg Photography

Dino Morea

Absolute beach vibes coming off of Dino Morea and his casual floral shirt.

Image: Jim Sarbh Instagram

Jim Sarbh

Count on Jim to make a red floral top look classy!

Image: Rahul Narang

Aparshakti Khurana

Just like his brother, Aparshakti Khurana can also pull of a floral print effortlessly.

Image: Babil Instagram

Babil

Late actor Irrfan Khan and his son Babil rocked floral printed shirts in this BTS picture from Angrezi Medium shoot.

