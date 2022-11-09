Heading 3
Vicky to Kartik: Stars in floral outfits
Lubna Khan
Nov 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar
The director-producer is no stranger to bold fashion choices, and we love this red and black floral-printed jacket.
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Wanna bet on someone who can pull of any and all fashion pieces? Put your money on Ranveer Singh!
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky looks absolutely dreamy in this floral printed shirt.
Image: Kunal Gupta
Ayushmann Khurana
Ayushmann takes his fashion game up a notch by donning a black suit with floral designs.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aryan
Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in this half black-and-white, and half brightly coloured floral shirt.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
With the winter season slowly creeping up on us, Shahid is out here giving us fashion ideas with floral jackets!
Image: Cory Goldberg Photography
Dino Morea
Absolute beach vibes coming off of Dino Morea and his casual floral shirt.
Image: Jim Sarbh Instagram
Jim Sarbh
Count on Jim to make a red floral top look classy!
Image: Rahul Narang
Aparshakti Khurana
Just like his brother, Aparshakti Khurana can also pull of a floral print effortlessly.
Image: Babil Instagram
Babil
Late actor Irrfan Khan and his son Babil rocked floral printed shirts in this BTS picture from Angrezi Medium shoot.