JUly 03, 2023
Vidhi Pandya’s appealing style
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The Tum Aise Hi Rehna debutante looks smashing in this beige saree with floral prints. The purple full-sleeve blouse adds to the oomph factor
Ethnic elegance
The Balika Vadhu fame looks adorable in this white lace playsuit. Messy hair and peach nude lips complete her look
Lacy leisure
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The Crime Patrol artist looks bewitching in this sheer black saree as she is all set to deliver a power-packed performance for the shoots
Black burn
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
White whirl
The Udaan antagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this all-white ensemble. The sequin top makes the outfit more dressy
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 actress looks quite relatable in this white tank top paired with blue skinny jeans
Cool casuals
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
Pandya looks swoon-worthy in this plush cream sweater as she enjoys a coffee date with her books
Coffee date
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 participant looks enchanting in this yellow kurta with pink flower motifs all over the attire
Crazy Kurta
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The diva is raising the heat in this ribbed powder blue bodycon dress teamed up with black sneakers
Icy blue
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye protagonist is oozing warmth and comfort in this oversized striped shirt and skinny jeans
Stripe sizzle
Image: Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram
The enchantress looks amazing in this peach-cropped top paired with grey track pants. Open hair and lots of blush wrap up her look
Peach punk
