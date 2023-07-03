Heading 3

Vidhi Pandya’s appealing style 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 
 

The Tum Aise Hi Rehna debutante looks smashing in this beige saree with floral prints. The purple full-sleeve blouse adds to the oomph factor 

 Ethnic elegance 


The Balika Vadhu fame looks adorable in this white lace playsuit. Messy hair and peach nude lips complete her look

 Lacy leisure 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

The Crime Patrol artist looks bewitching in this sheer black saree as she is all set to deliver a power-packed performance for the shoots 

Black burn 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

White whirl 

The Udaan antagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this all-white ensemble. The sequin top makes the outfit more dressy 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

The Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 actress looks quite relatable in this white tank top paired with blue skinny jeans 

Cool casuals 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

Pandya looks swoon-worthy in this plush cream sweater as she enjoys a coffee date with her books

Coffee date 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 15 participant looks enchanting in this yellow kurta with pink flower motifs all over the attire 

Crazy Kurta 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

The diva is raising the heat in this ribbed powder blue bodycon dress teamed up with black sneakers 

 Icy blue 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

The Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye protagonist is oozing warmth and comfort in this oversized striped shirt and skinny jeans 

 Stripe sizzle 

Image:  Vidhi Pandya’s Instagram 

The enchantress looks amazing in this peach-cropped top paired with grey track pants. Open hair and lots of blush wrap up her look 

Peach punk 

