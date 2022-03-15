Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 15, 2022
Vidya Balan in black-hued outfits
Smouldering in corset
Without a doubt, Vidya Balan loves to incorporate a hint of black or strike a head-to-toe black look, like here in this black corset top with mesh sleeves, styled with high-waist pants
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
But at times she likes to break the monotony of her look by layering the outfits, as with this white and black cape worn over a black leotard and high-waist pants
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Break the monotony!
Also, she often mixes contemporary elements with classic pieces like this black satin skirt tucked in a red printed skirt
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Boho-chic
To keep things interesting, Vidya relies on striped outfits such as this white and black crop top and skirt that came with matching prints
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Monochrome co-ords
Wearing a black linen saree, the actress styled it with a silk dupatta bearing gold motifs
Video: Pinkvilla
Striking!
Co-ords form an essential part of her closet and this time she opted for a black multi-coloured floral shirt and flowy palazzo pants
Floral delight
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
A flowy black maxi dress with a fitted bodice and plunging V-neckline is just the perfect number to slay in style
Black midi dress
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The Kahaani actress knows how to stir up drama by opting for a high-octane, wrap-style sequin dress
Shine and shimmer
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya makes everyone go wow, every time she wears a black saree. This time, she struck a pose in a georgette drape with gold embellishments
Sassy in saree
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
If you are fond of plain black saree but secretly love the patterns too, then take cues from the diva who styled her black saree with a colourful patterned skirt
Style mix
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
