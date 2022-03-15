Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 15, 2022

Vidya Balan in black-hued outfits

Smouldering in corset

Without a doubt, Vidya Balan loves to incorporate a hint of black or strike a head-to-toe black look, like here in this black corset top with mesh sleeves, styled with high-waist pants

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

But at times she likes to break the monotony of her look by layering the outfits, as with this white and black cape worn over a black leotard and high-waist pants

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Break the monotony!

Also, she often mixes contemporary elements with classic pieces like this black satin skirt tucked in a red printed skirt

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Boho-chic

To keep things interesting, Vidya relies on striped outfits such as this white and black crop top and skirt that came with matching prints

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Monochrome co-ords

Wearing a black linen saree, the actress styled it with a silk dupatta bearing gold motifs

Video: Pinkvilla

 Striking!

Co-ords form an essential part of her closet and this time she opted for a black multi-coloured floral shirt and flowy palazzo pants

Floral delight

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

A flowy black maxi dress with a fitted bodice and plunging V-neckline is just the perfect number to slay in style

Black midi dress

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The Kahaani actress knows how to stir up drama by opting for a high-octane, wrap-style sequin dress

Shine and shimmer

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya makes everyone go wow, every time she wears a black saree. This time, she struck a pose in a georgette drape with gold embellishments

Sassy in saree

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

If you are fond of plain black saree but secretly love the patterns too, then take cues from the diva who styled her black saree with a colourful patterned skirt

Style mix

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

