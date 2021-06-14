Vidya Balan’s

best saree looks

June 14, 2021

Vidya Balan looked stunning in a metallic grey dhoti-style saree

The National Award winner in a floral maroon saree and a full-sleeves blouse is elegance personified

The star donned a black saree with a sleeveless blouse and a black shawl and nailed the look

She looked like a diva in an orange saree consisting of a unique white print with a half-sleeves blouse

Vidya Balan looked splendid in a printed monochrome saree with a sleeveless black blouse and a brown belt tied at the waist

The actor donned a black printed saree with a white uneven-length top as the blouse

Vidya looked fabulous in a black saree with a golden print at the border

The star donned a green saree with white print on it and a green half-sleeves blouse

Vidya posed for the camera looking gorgeous in a black and golden silk saree

Vidya Balan looked like a vision in a white saree with a black sleeveless blouse and an oxidised neck-piece

For more updates on Vidya Balan, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here