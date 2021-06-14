Vidya Balan’s
best saree looks June 14, 2021
Vidya Balan looked stunning in a metallic grey dhoti-style saree
The National Award winner in a floral maroon saree and a full-sleeves blouse is elegance personified
The star donned a black saree with a sleeveless blouse and a black shawl and nailed the look
She looked like a diva in an orange saree consisting of a unique white print with a half-sleeves blouse
Vidya Balan looked splendid in a printed monochrome saree with a sleeveless black blouse and a brown belt tied at the waist
The actor donned a black printed saree with a white uneven-length top as the blouse
Vidya looked fabulous in a black saree with a golden print at the border
The star donned a green saree with white print on it and a green half-sleeves blouse
Vidya posed for the camera looking gorgeous in a black and golden silk saree
Vidya Balan looked like a vision in a white saree with a black sleeveless blouse and an oxidised neck-piece
