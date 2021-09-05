Vidya Balan spells

grace in white sarees

Sep 05, 2021

For one of her virtual events, Vidya Balan looked graceful in a white saree featuring a motif of single thread embroidery with pita work

On the third day of Navratri, Vidya wore a white banarasi georgette saree that had golden-red border and golden prints all over

She looked absolutely elegant in this white saree featuring green and yellow stripes on the border

For a virtual event, Balan wore a white and red printed saree by Saundh that bore hand-sketched red motifs against the white background

For the e-promotion of her movie, the actress had picked out a handwoven Bhagalpur linen saree with floral motifs on it

Vidya wore a cotton white saree with a red blouse and statement earrings to exemplify simplicity at its best!

During her visit to Chennai, Vidya had picked out a classic white drape with golden and black border running along it

For a wedding ceremony, she picked out a white Anamika Khanna drape and styled it with a contrast red blouse and sheer white dupatta

For Shloka and Akash Ambani’s engagement ceremony, she looked stunning in a white saree with mirror-work and tassels

And to celebrate the festival of colours, she had picked out another classic white saree and styled it with statement earrings

