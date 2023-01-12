Heading 3

Vidya Balan western looks to steal

Akriti
Anand

JAN 12, 2023

FASHION

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

 Killing

She is surely killing the high slit look in this video

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

She is looking cool in check inspired pantsuit outfit

Pantsuit

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

She is looking very beautiful in this purple colour gown

Satin gown

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

She has styled her causal denim shirt with pants and muffler

 Casual

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

The actress is looking classy in this black colour pant and top which she has layered with printed shrugs

Black day

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

She is looking sassy in this stripped outfit

Stripped

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

The outfit is looking adorable on her

Queen

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

Vidya loves to play with prints and this one is proof

Prints

source: Vidya Balan instagram 

She opted for a denim shirt and denim pant and is looking cool

 Denim on denim

