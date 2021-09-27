sept 27, 2021
Vidya Balan in Western outfits
Vidya Balan loves her sarees a lot but she does own a versatile wardrobe featuring risque gowns to breezy floral print dresses
In a black gown by Karleo that featured shoulder pads and a front slit, Vidya channelled her inner Kardashian
Her stunning look in an offbeat winter-ready grey and white pantsuit from Meadow came with a belt and cape with cut out sleeves
Vidya rocked the print-on-print travel-ready look in this black floral co-ord set from H&M
She teamed her long white shirt with black pants and gave it an Indo-Western twist with her grey coat and belt
The diva picked a black midi shirt dress and teamed it with a Karl Lagerfeld belt and black shoes for Shakuntala Devi promotions
She looked all things fun and fab in her black flowy gown
We are totally in love with her glamorous look in this shimmery pink dress featuring a plunging neckline, pleated skirt and a broad brown belt
Vidya looked stunning in a printed tea-length blue breezy dress teamed with a classic black blazer
She looked dapper in this pastel blue co-ord set from Charles and Keith that bore fat black polka dots and came with an inbuilt belt
