sept 23, 2021

Vidya Balan’s best looks in floral sarees

Vidya Balan has a thing for floral sarees and she doesn’t leave a chance to make the most out of her favourite drapes!

Her House Of Masaba drape with quirky and multi-coloured floral printsis evidence of her fascinating desi style

For a webinar, Vidya picked out an elegant black saree with dainty pink floral prints and teamed it with a modest collared blouse

The ‘Kahaani’ actor made a strong case for minimal floral prints by donning a printed saree that bore contrasting red motifs against the white background

She looked fiercely graceful in a multi-colour organza saree with Kalamkari floral motifs and dabka highlights

In a handwoven white saree that featured hand drawn oleander flower motifs, Balan made a strong case for local handloom sarees

For the E-promotion of her movie ‘Shakuntala Devi’, Vidya picked out a pale pink sari featuring  hand painted botanical patterns and styled it with a poplin cotton blouse

She looked pretty in a pink handwoven chanderi saree replete with white floral ornamentation work on it

In a beautiful red floral printed saree by designer Ayush Kejriwal, Vidya Balan ensured that her look was as graceful as ever!

For an interactive session with students at Harvard, Vidya wore a blue drape with bold red floral prints on it

