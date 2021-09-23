sept 23, 2021
Vidya Balan’s best looks in floral sarees
Vidya Balan has a thing for floral sarees and she doesn’t leave a chance to make the most out of her favourite drapes!
Her House Of Masaba drape with quirky and multi-coloured floral printsis evidence of her fascinating desi style
For a webinar, Vidya picked out an elegant black saree with dainty pink floral prints and teamed it with a modest collared blouse
The ‘Kahaani’ actor made a strong case for minimal floral prints by donning a printed saree that bore contrasting red motifs against the white background
She looked fiercely graceful in a multi-colour organza saree with Kalamkari floral motifs and dabka highlights
In a handwoven white saree that featured hand drawn oleander flower motifs, Balan made a strong case for local handloom sarees
For the E-promotion of her movie ‘Shakuntala Devi’, Vidya picked out a pale pink sari featuring hand painted botanical patterns and styled it with a poplin cotton blouse
She looked pretty in a pink handwoven chanderi saree replete with white floral ornamentation work on it
In a beautiful red floral printed saree by designer Ayush Kejriwal, Vidya Balan ensured that her look was as graceful as ever!
For an interactive session with students at Harvard, Vidya wore a blue drape with bold red floral prints on it
