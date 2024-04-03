Heading 3

april 03, 2024

Vidya Balan’s Closet Decoded 

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

Vidya donned a black slit gown, with a collar detailing on the neckline; she accessorized her look with statement earrings and minimal accessories 

#1

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

Balan looked stunning in this simple pastel saree; paired alongside a striped blouse and heavy jhumkas 

#2

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

The critically acclaimed actress’ brown dress with a knee high slit is a classy ensemble; she paired it with golden accessories 

#3

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

The Kahani actress looked regal in this black long jacket ensemble adorned with floral prints. She complemented her look with a knotted bun

#4

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

Vidya can never fail to slay a saree; she yet again donned a beautiful white saree with minimal prints; paired alongside a black blouse and huge earrings 

#5

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

#6

Balan’s orange saree is a must addition in every woman’ wardrobe; she paired it with a collar detailing blouse which enhanced her look

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

The Parineeta actress looked beautiful in a satin gown, adorned with a knee high slit; she paired this ensemble with lilac heels 

#7

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

A vibrant yellow silk saree is a beautiful addition to your wardrobe; makes you look vibrant and elegant 

#8

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

Balan made a bold statement in this black ensemble; adorned with a sweetheart neckline and paired alongside a black stole to complete the look

#9

Image source- Instagram@balanvidya

Vidya donned a black and white ensemble; consisting of a V-neck striped blouse and matching skirt 

#10

