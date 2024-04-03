Heading 3
Vidya Balan’s Closet Decoded
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
Vidya donned a black slit gown, with a collar detailing on the neckline; she accessorized her look with statement earrings and minimal accessories
#1
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
Balan looked stunning in this simple pastel saree; paired alongside a striped blouse and heavy jhumkas
#2
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
The critically acclaimed actress’ brown dress with a knee high slit is a classy ensemble; she paired it with golden accessories
#3
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
The Kahani actress looked regal in this black long jacket ensemble adorned with floral prints. She complemented her look with a knotted bun
#4
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
Vidya can never fail to slay a saree; she yet again donned a beautiful white saree with minimal prints; paired alongside a black blouse and huge earrings
#5
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
#6
Balan’s orange saree is a must addition in every woman’ wardrobe; she paired it with a collar detailing blouse which enhanced her look
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
The Parineeta actress looked beautiful in a satin gown, adorned with a knee high slit; she paired this ensemble with lilac heels
#7
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
A vibrant yellow silk saree is a beautiful addition to your wardrobe; makes you look vibrant and elegant
#8
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
Balan made a bold statement in this black ensemble; adorned with a sweetheart neckline and paired alongside a black stole to complete the look
#9
Image source- Instagram@balanvidya
Vidya donned a black and white ensemble; consisting of a V-neck striped blouse and matching skirt
#10
