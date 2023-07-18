Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 18, 2023

Vidya Balan’s ethnic style 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Parineeta debutante is a sight to behold in this purple and red saree with a green blouse. The Gajra in her bun accentuates the look

 Saree sizzle 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

Simplicity at its best! The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress is swaying hearts in this pastel pink saree with a matching blouse 

Plush pink 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

 Red rush 

The Guru fame is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this red organza saree paired with a red-gold blouse. Her earrings are noteworthy 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Heyy Baby protagonist has re-defined Indo-western fashion with this black dress with floral embroidery 

Black burn 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa artist looks festive-ready in this green and pink saree. On point accessories elevate her look 

Green grace 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Kismat Konnection diva looks alluring in this white saree paired with a black blouse. A sleek bun and oxidized earrings wrap up her look 

Black & white

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Paa enchantress looks tantalizing in this black-and-cream stripe saree. The striped earrings are the highlight

Stripe swirl

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The No One Killed Jessica star is oozing warmth and comfort in this orange saree with a green border

Orange ooze

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this bright yellow saree with gold detailings 

Yellow glow 

Image:  Vidya Balan’s Instagram 

The Mission Mangal artist looks breathtaking in this black shirt paired with a red and gold skirt. Wavy hair and nude lips complete her look 

Indo-western fun 

