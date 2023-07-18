pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 18, 2023
Vidya Balan’s ethnic style
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Parineeta debutante is a sight to behold in this purple and red saree with a green blouse. The Gajra in her bun accentuates the look
Saree sizzle
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Simplicity at its best! The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress is swaying hearts in this pastel pink saree with a matching blouse
Plush pink
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Red rush
The Guru fame is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this red organza saree paired with a red-gold blouse. Her earrings are noteworthy
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Heyy Baby protagonist has re-defined Indo-western fashion with this black dress with floral embroidery
Black burn
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa artist looks festive-ready in this green and pink saree. On point accessories elevate her look
Green grace
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Kismat Konnection diva looks alluring in this white saree paired with a black blouse. A sleek bun and oxidized earrings wrap up her look
Black & white
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Paa enchantress looks tantalizing in this black-and-cream stripe saree. The striped earrings are the highlight
Stripe swirl
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The No One Killed Jessica star is oozing warmth and comfort in this orange saree with a green border
Orange ooze
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this bright yellow saree with gold detailings
Yellow glow
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
The Mission Mangal artist looks breathtaking in this black shirt paired with a red and gold skirt. Wavy hair and nude lips complete her look
Indo-western fun
