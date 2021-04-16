vidya balan's experimental saree looks

Vidya Balan and her love for sarees is an eternal affair

The actress time and again shows the world how it’s done as she manages to bring something new to the table each time
From prints to silhouettes and styling, Vidya tries to elevate the bar every time

Proving our point right, we have this layered saree look that adds a quirky touch to her usual style

She often adds modern touches to her looks with belts and other accessories

This wrist-hole saree is definitely a statement in itself

Another way to look chic in a saree is by pairing it up with a jacket or flowy top!

Vidya Balan has used this hack multiple times to elevate her saree looks

Keeping things simple yet out of the box, Balan often adds an extra drape or dupatta to add an extra oomph to the look

