JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 25, 2022

Vidya Balan's royal silk saree wardrobe

Regal red

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan is the best when it comes to combining timelessness with understated elegance through silk sarees, as seen here in red Benarasi saree with gold border and prints

She always casts a spell in six yards of grace. This time she wore a purple chanderi saree with a matching embroidered blouse

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Pretty in purple

Her wardrobe boasts a stellar collection of Benarasi weaves to Kanjeevaram silks like this orange and gold heirloom drape

Dual-toned drape

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

These luxe numbers are the pieces that will serve you across many occasions, says Vidya, as she wears a white georgette Benarasi saree with gold-red border and prints

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Wonderful white

Rich colours

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

When it comes to her silk saree borders, she often goes with a broad one like this gold and purple bordered, red Kanjeeveram saree

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya glows in this yellow brocade silk saree with floral motifs paired with a matching corset-style blouse

Radiant look

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Truly living up to her reputation as the saree girl, the actress wore an exquisite red Benarasi saree with intricate silver work

Beyond beautiful

\Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

It's no secret that she loves handloom drapes. The beauty went for a pink and gold checkered saree and styled it with a black sleeveless blouse

Checkered saree

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Next, she wore a multicoloured, patterned Kanjeevaram saree with a maroon brocade blouse

Mulitcoloured saree

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Lastly, she looks a sight to behold in this white Jamdani silk saree bearing subtle floral prints, teamed with a gold blouse

Classic combination

