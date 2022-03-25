FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 25, 2022
Vidya Balan's royal silk saree wardrobe
Regal red
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan is the best when it comes to combining timelessness with understated elegance through silk sarees, as seen here in red Benarasi saree with gold border and prints
She always casts a spell in six yards of grace. This time she wore a purple chanderi saree with a matching embroidered blouse
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Pretty in purple
Her wardrobe boasts a stellar collection of Benarasi weaves to Kanjeevaram silks like this orange and gold heirloom drape
Dual-toned drape
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
These luxe numbers are the pieces that will serve you across many occasions, says Vidya, as she wears a white georgette Benarasi saree with gold-red border and prints
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Wonderful white
Rich colours
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
When it comes to her silk saree borders, she often goes with a broad one like this gold and purple bordered, red Kanjeeveram saree
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya glows in this yellow brocade silk saree with floral motifs paired with a matching corset-style blouse
Radiant look
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Truly living up to her reputation as the saree girl, the actress wore an exquisite red Benarasi saree with intricate silver work
Beyond beautiful
\Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
It's no secret that she loves handloom drapes. The beauty went for a pink and gold checkered saree and styled it with a black sleeveless blouse
Checkered saree
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Next, she wore a multicoloured, patterned Kanjeevaram saree with a maroon brocade blouse
Mulitcoloured saree
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Lastly, she looks a sight to behold in this white Jamdani silk saree bearing subtle floral prints, teamed with a gold blouse
Classic combination
