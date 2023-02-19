Heading 3

Vidya-Deepika: Celebs In Banarasi Saree

FEB 19, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Vidya Balan exudes elegance in this red and gold Banarasi silk saree 

Vidya Balan

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kajol looks gorgeous in this lime colour Banarasi saree 

Kajol

Image: Pinkvilla 

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in this gold Banarasi saree with a contrasting green blouse 

Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kriti Sanon stuns in a pink Banarasi saree along with a strapless blouse 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Raw Mango Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in this red and gold Banarasi silk saree by Raw Mango

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Anushka Sharma opted for this stunning red Banarasi saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding reception 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty looks exquisite in this pink Banarasi saree

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

For her big day, Dia Mirza chose a red Banarasi saree from Raw Mango 

Dia Mirza

Image: Pinkvilla 

Yami Gautam looks simply gorgeous in this magenta Banarasi saree 

Yami Gautam

