Vidya-Deepika: Celebs In Banarasi Saree
FEB 19, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
Vidya Balan exudes elegance in this red and gold Banarasi silk saree
Vidya Balan
Image: Pinkvilla
Kajol looks gorgeous in this lime colour Banarasi saree
Kajol
Image: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in this gold Banarasi saree with a contrasting green blouse
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon stuns in a pink Banarasi saree along with a strapless blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Raw Mango Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in this red and gold Banarasi silk saree by Raw Mango
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma opted for this stunning red Banarasi saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding reception
Anushka Sharma
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty looks exquisite in this pink Banarasi saree
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
For her big day, Dia Mirza chose a red Banarasi saree from Raw Mango
Dia Mirza
Image: Pinkvilla
Yami Gautam looks simply gorgeous in this magenta Banarasi saree
Yami Gautam
