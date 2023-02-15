Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 15, 2023

Vijay Devarakonda's airport style

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverekonda has always managed to impress the fashion police with his sartorial choices

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

'Style king' Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor also keeps his travel look both comfy yet fashionable whenever he is papped at the airport

Traveling in style

Vijay Deverakonda's 2022 viral moments

Vijay Deverakonda-Storm: Boys in frame

The Taxiwaala star's off-duty look with joggers, a printed t-shirt, along with a cap is a perfect pick for your next trip

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Off to Kashmir

The Liger was seen wearing a brown T-shirt and gray trousers as he got spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was also seen posing for selfies at the airport

Image: Viral Bhayani

VD gets mobbed by fans

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme were captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. The star donned a Tiger print shirt and black trousers as his traveling look

Image: Viral Bhayani

The Tiger print shirt

Back in February 2022, VD was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a classic casual white t-shirt and blue denim attire. Don’t miss his gray woolen cap

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Stylish yet comfy

Another example of his simple yet stylish look was seen when he paired a simple white floral shirt with gray shorts, black shades, and matching sports shoes

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The floral shirt look

Back in November 2022, VD oozed charm in a brown T-shirt teamed up with gray trousers. Did you notice his slippers

Image: Twitter

Oozing charm

When Vijay Deverakonda oozed charm in his off-duty look with an oversized printed black and white shirt and black baggy trousers

Image: Viral Bhayani

Oversized printed shirt

Back in July 2019, VD reminded us of his Arjun Reddy avatar with beard and hairdo as he posed in a black trousers, matching jacket and a white T-shirt underneath at the airport

Image: Viral Bhayani

The Arjun Reddy avatar

