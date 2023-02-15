FEB 15, 2023
Vijay Devarakonda's airport style
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverekonda has always managed to impress the fashion police with his sartorial choices
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
'Style king' Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor also keeps his travel look both comfy yet fashionable whenever he is papped at the airport
Traveling in style
Vijay Deverakonda's 2022 viral moments
Vijay Deverakonda-Storm: Boys in frame
The Taxiwaala star's off-duty look with joggers, a printed t-shirt, along with a cap is a perfect pick for your next trip
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Off to Kashmir
The Liger was seen wearing a brown T-shirt and gray trousers as he got spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was also seen posing for selfies at the airport
Image: Viral Bhayani
VD gets mobbed by fans
Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme were captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. The star donned a Tiger print shirt and black trousers as his traveling look
Image: Viral Bhayani
The Tiger print shirt
Back in February 2022, VD was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a classic casual white t-shirt and blue denim attire. Don’t miss his gray woolen cap
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Stylish yet comfy
Another example of his simple yet stylish look was seen when he paired a simple white floral shirt with gray shorts, black shades, and matching sports shoes
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The floral shirt look
Back in November 2022, VD oozed charm in a brown T-shirt teamed up with gray trousers. Did you notice his slippers
Image: Twitter
Oozing charm
When Vijay Deverakonda oozed charm in his off-duty look with an oversized printed black and white shirt and black baggy trousers
Image: Viral Bhayani
Oversized printed shirt
Back in July 2019, VD reminded us of his Arjun Reddy avatar with beard and hairdo as he posed in a black trousers, matching jacket and a white T-shirt underneath at the airport
Image: Viral Bhayani
The Arjun Reddy avatar
