Vijay Deverakonda’s
Most appealing looks
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Red ablaze
Vijay Deverakonda looks utterly captivating in this fiery red pant suit paired with a crisp white formal shirt
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor’s suave style, hands down, just unmissable in this crispy cult pink suit layered with a lavender hue shirt
Suave and stylish
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Out for a ride! Arjun Reddy actor's messy hair and jacket-over-sweatshirt look simply amusing
Messy look
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor displays his stylish side with his athleisure look, featuring a sporty jacket, cozy pants, and stylish shoes
Feeling athletic
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor exuded power and confidence in this rich purple monochrome suit and styled it with oxfords and black sunglasses
Purple haze
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The ‘Dear Comrade’ actor slays in a turtleneck tee paired with wacky printed pants He rounds off his look with an overcoat jacket and formal shoes
Slaying
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor's street style captivates hearts; he rocks the rough and rugged ganji look effortlessly
Funky style
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
He strikes a stylish pose in his subtle pink co-ord set, this time without a shirt and looks devilishly handsome in this outfit
Pretty pink
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
This look has us swooning! The actor's affinity for the blazer is clear in this crisp, all-white two-piece suit
Power dressing
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay's dynamic look screams style and confidence! He pairs a graphic pantsuit with a plain white tee and sneakers to create an eye-catching ensemble
Quirky look
