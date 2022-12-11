Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda’s
 Most appealing looks

Red ablaze

Vijay Deverakonda looks utterly captivating in this fiery red pant suit paired with a crisp white formal shirt 

The actor’s suave style, hands down, just unmissable in this crispy cult pink suit layered with a lavender hue shirt 

Suave and stylish 

Out for a ride! Arjun Reddy actor's messy hair and jacket-over-sweatshirt look simply amusing

Messy look 

The actor displays his stylish side with his athleisure look, featuring a sporty jacket, cozy pants, and stylish shoes

Feeling athletic 

The actor exuded power and confidence in this rich purple monochrome suit and styled it with oxfords and black sunglasses

Purple haze

The ‘Dear Comrade’ actor slays in a turtleneck tee paired with wacky printed pants He rounds off his look with an overcoat jacket and formal shoes

Slaying 

The actor's street style captivates hearts; he rocks the rough and rugged ganji look effortlessly

Funky style

He strikes a stylish pose in his subtle pink co-ord set, this time without a shirt and looks devilishly handsome in this outfit

Pretty pink

This look has us swooning! The actor's affinity for the blazer is clear in this crisp, all-white two-piece suit

Power dressing 

Vijay's dynamic look screams style and confidence! He pairs a graphic pantsuit with a plain white tee and sneakers to create an eye-catching ensemble

Quirky look 

