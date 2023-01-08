JAN 08, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda's off-duty style
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a black dhoti and kurta as he attended the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince
Desi avatar
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The Liger actor opted for a quirky look in printed shorts and a sweatshirt as he left to attend the SIIMA Awards
Quirky at its best
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
He looked as handsome as ever in a black kurta and pajama, along with black sports shoes, and gold chains as he promoted Liger
Liger promotions
Image: Manav Manglani
VD managed to garner a lot of eyeballs in a black T-shirt and pink trousers, along with black shoes during Liger promotions in Mumbai
Black and pink!
Image: Pinkvilla
While promoting Liger at India's Laughter Champion, the Arjun Reddy actor wore a white t-shirt with 'Aag Laga Denge' written on it, paired with denim, and slippers
India's Laughter Champion
Here is a sneak peek into Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday's local train journey in Mumbai. The Rowdy actor can be seen donning a black tee over blue denim and his iconic chappals
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Mumbai local
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
VD also recently made his debut on the famous Koffee With Karan couch and made quite an impression in a formal look with a cream suit and black trousers
Koffee With Karan
The Taxiwaala star's off-duty look in joggers and a printed t-shirt with a cap on his head is perfect for your next trip
Airport Diaries
Image: Kamlesh Nand
He went for the black tee, jeans and an animal printed t-shirt as he posed for the shutterbugs at the airport with Liger director Puri Jagannadh
Image: Viral Bhayani
Tiger print
The Dear Comrade actor looked his charming best in a basic white tee and pink pants with a yellow hat
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Beating the heat
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.