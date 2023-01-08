Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 08, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda's off-duty style

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a black dhoti and kurta as he attended the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince

Desi avatar

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Liger actor opted for a quirky look in printed shorts and a sweatshirt as he left to attend the SIIMA Awards

Quirky at its best

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

He looked as handsome as ever in a black kurta and pajama, along with black sports shoes, and gold chains as he promoted Liger

Liger promotions

Image: Manav Manglani

VD managed to garner a lot of eyeballs in a black T-shirt and pink trousers, along with black shoes during Liger promotions in Mumbai

Black and pink!

Image: Pinkvilla

While promoting Liger at India's Laughter Champion, the Arjun Reddy actor wore a white t-shirt with 'Aag Laga Denge' written on it, paired with denim, and slippers

India's Laughter Champion

Here is a sneak peek into Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday's local train journey in Mumbai. The Rowdy actor can be seen donning a black tee over blue denim and his iconic chappals

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Mumbai local

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

VD also recently made his debut on the famous Koffee With Karan couch and made quite an impression in a formal look with a cream suit and black trousers

Koffee With Karan

The Taxiwaala star's off-duty look in joggers and a printed t-shirt with a cap on his head is perfect for your next trip

Airport Diaries

Image: Kamlesh Nand

He went for the black tee, jeans and an animal printed t-shirt as he posed for the shutterbugs at the airport with Liger director Puri Jagannadh

Image: Viral Bhayani

Tiger print

The Dear Comrade actor looked his charming best in a basic white tee and pink pants with a yellow hat

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Beating the heat

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here