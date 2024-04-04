Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 04, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda’s Style File

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

Vijay looked super handsome in this pastel traditional Dhoti Kurta set and paired this ensemble with Kolhapuri Chappals

#1

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

Deverakonda donned a light colored attire; consisting of an unique embroidered shirt and beige pants paired with brown loafers 

#2

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

The handsome actor looked extremely suave in this cream colored formal suit 

#3

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

The South Superstar shared pictures in a black velvet bandhgala suit; perfect pick for a traditional event

#4

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

The Arjun Reddy star slayed brown aesthetics in this super cool outfit; consisting of a brown trench coat, white shirt and beige flared trousers

#5

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

#6

Vijay donned a black and white outfit, adorned with silver pearls all over, acing this supercool look

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

Deverakonda’s love for light colors is unparalleled! He yet again slayed in a beige traditional ensemble 

#7

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

The South sensation looked super good in this casual attire; consisting of a lilac tshirt, brown shirt jacket and accessorized his look with a silver chain

#8

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

The Liger Actor looked handsome in this black and white formal attire, making his fangirls go gaga over him!

#9

Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda

Vijay looked great in this light pink hued mirrored kurta and pyjama; perfect for shaadi season 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here