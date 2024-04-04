Heading 3
Vijay Deverakonda’s Style File
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
Vijay looked super handsome in this pastel traditional Dhoti Kurta set and paired this ensemble with Kolhapuri Chappals
#1
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
Deverakonda donned a light colored attire; consisting of an unique embroidered shirt and beige pants paired with brown loafers
#2
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
The handsome actor looked extremely suave in this cream colored formal suit
#3
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
The South Superstar shared pictures in a black velvet bandhgala suit; perfect pick for a traditional event
#4
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
The Arjun Reddy star slayed brown aesthetics in this super cool outfit; consisting of a brown trench coat, white shirt and beige flared trousers
#5
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
#6
Vijay donned a black and white outfit, adorned with silver pearls all over, acing this supercool look
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
Deverakonda’s love for light colors is unparalleled! He yet again slayed in a beige traditional ensemble
#7
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
The South sensation looked super good in this casual attire; consisting of a lilac tshirt, brown shirt jacket and accessorized his look with a silver chain
#8
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
The Liger Actor looked handsome in this black and white formal attire, making his fangirls go gaga over him!
#9
Image source- Instagram@thedeverakonda
Vijay looked great in this light pink hued mirrored kurta and pyjama; perfect for shaadi season
#10
